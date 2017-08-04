Results of investigation into faulty Measure A projections to be - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Results of investigation into faulty Measure A projections to be presented to SANDAG

Posted: Updated:
City leaders campaign for passage of Measure A City leaders campaign for passage of Measure A

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The board of directors for the San Diego Association of Government (SANDAG) will hold a special session Friday to discuss an investigation into how the public was given faulty revenue projections for a tax increase measure.

Measure A called for a half-cent sales tax increase to fund transportation and environmental projects over the next four decades. SANDAG claimed the increase would bring in $18 million in revenue, but the projection has been found to be false.

A special report by the “Voice of San Diego” found that some officials at SANDAG knew the projection was inflated due to a modeling error and did not alert board members before the vote.

Related Link: SANDAG board members call for probe into a Measure A figures

Measure A failed to secure the two-thirds votes necessary in the 2016 election and was not passed.

An independent investigation, unanimously passed by the SANDAG board of directors in February and conducted by Hueston Hennigan LLP, aimed to find out who knew the projections were faulty and when.

Details of the investigation are expected to be discussed at Friday’s 9 a.m. meeting. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.