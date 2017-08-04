Results of investigation into faulty Measure A projections to be presented to SANDAG

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The board of directors for the San Diego Association of Government (SANDAG) will hold a special session Friday to discuss an investigation into how the public was given faulty revenue projections for a tax increase measure.

Measure A called for a half-cent sales tax increase to fund transportation and environmental projects over the next four decades. SANDAG claimed the increase would bring in $18 million in revenue, but the projection has been found to be false.

A special report by the “Voice of San Diego” found that some officials at SANDAG knew the projection was inflated due to a modeling error and did not alert board members before the vote.

Related Link: SANDAG board members call for probe into a Measure A figures

Measure A failed to secure the two-thirds votes necessary in the 2016 election and was not passed.

An independent investigation, unanimously passed by the SANDAG board of directors in February and conducted by Hueston Hennigan LLP, aimed to find out who knew the projections were faulty and when.

Details of the investigation are expected to be discussed at Friday’s 9 a.m. meeting.