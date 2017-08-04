Investigation ongoing into deputy-involved shooting in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego police were assisting in an investigation into a deputy-involved shooting on 2nd Ave. in the Park West neighborhood near Balboa Park after a weapon was discharged Friday morning.

The shooting was reported at about 7:53 a.m. in the 2000 block of 2nd Ave. between Grape and Hawthorne streets, an SDPD spokesperson said. There was no word on injuries but paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

It was not clear whose weapon was discharged but police confirmed the incident involved a deputy from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Court Services Bureau.

The sheriff's court services unit is responsible for providing court security at San Diego Superior Courts, but deputies in the bureau's civil division also are responsible for "restraining orders, evictions, wage garnishments, bank levies, summons, claims, real and personal property levies and sales," according to the sheriff's department's website.

It was unknown who would be handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.