Investigation ongoing into deputy-involved shooting in San Diego

A deputy-involved shooting was reported on 2nd Ave. in the Park West neighborhood of San Diego Friday.More>>
The board of directors for the San Diego Association of Government (SANDAG) will hold a special session Friday to discuss an investigation into how the public was given faulty revenue projections for a tax increase measure.More>>
Some relief from the humid tropical conditions San Diego County has been experiencing will come Friday as drier air moves into the region.More>>
Car enthusiasts gathered Thursday at Rancho Santa Fe Motor and Storage Club for a pre-Pebble Beach celebration.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with all the details.More>>
Two women who lost their lives in a pileup on an East County freeway interchange were publicly identified Thursday as a Ramona resident and her adult daughter.More>>
A robbery suspect who was shot a half-dozen times by a deputy after pulling a gun on the lawman at the end of a road chase through Encinitas was sentenced Thursday to 21 years and four months in state prison.More>>
Elizabeth H. Simmons has been appointed executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at UC San Diego, university officials announced Thursday.More>>
A former administrator for a San Diego workforce development board funded largely by federal grants pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling more than $450,000 from the agency.More>>
A California Highway Patrol audit of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System's bus operations program found no identified defects to its fleet, MTS officials announced Thursday.More>>
Police arrested 12 people and seized more than 40 pounds of marijuana and other drugs at an allegedly unlawful marijuana delivery service in a continued crack down on illegal dispensaries, police said Thursday.More>>
