Inmate missing from Barrio Logan after removing GPS tracking device

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities are continuing their search Friday for an inmate near the end of his sentence who removed a tracking device and walked away from a Barrio Logan re-entry program. 

An emergency search began about 2:30 p.m. Thursday for 24-year-old Quincy Crawford after authorities were notified his GPS tracking device was tampered with, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said. The GPS device was found discarded in a parking lot of a fast food restaurant. 

Crawford is 5 feet 9 inches and about 170 pounds with tattoos on his throat, officials said. He is black with brown eyes and black, curly hair that was shoulder-length in a May 4 mug shot.

Crawford is serving a six-year sentence on two counts of burglary in the first degree and one count of pimping as a second striker, officials said. He was transferred to the re-entry program in May and was scheduled to be released in April of next year. 

Officials said he removed his GPS and went missing about the same time he was last seen leaving the facility on an approved waiver to attend college courses. According to the department of corrections, the re-entry program is for state prisoners with about a year left to serve, and it links offenders to "community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support."

The department said 99 percent of its escaped inmates have been recaptured since 1977. 

Anyone with information about Crawford's whereabouts was urged to contact law enforcement of call 911. 

