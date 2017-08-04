Man charged with murder and sexual assault in 2016 Del Cerro hom - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man charged with murder and sexual assault in 2016 Del Cerro home invasion to be sentenced today

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man who fatally stabbed a 74-year-old woman and sexually assaulted another victim after taking them hostage during a break-in at a home in Del Cerro is scheduled to be sentenced Friday at the downtown courthouse.

Eduardo Torres, 21, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder, forcible oral copulation and admitted special circumstance allegations that the murder took place during a burglary and a sexual assault. He will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

San Diego police Sgt. Eric Seiter testified during a preliminary hearing in March that he arrived at the home in the 5600 block of Mill Peak Road after midnight on June 13, 2016. He said other officers told him that a man was holed up in the residence with two women.

Seiter said he and other officers decided to break into a small bedroom where Torres was holding the women hostage. When the officers entered the room, Torres had a knife and made a motion with his hand and was immediately taken into custody, Seiter said.

The officer said he noticed blood coming from the neck of 74-year-old Ut Nguyen and immediately applied pressure to the injury until paramedics arrived.

The 50-year-old sexual assault victim was sleeping with her boyfriend -- Nguyen's son -- the night of the crime when she heard a loud noise that sounded like someone smashing a glass window.

The woman testified that her boyfriend went downstairs and was arguing with the defendant when his mother emerged from a bedroom.

The victim said she went into a bedroom and locked the door because she was scared, but opened it because she thought the intruder was going to break it down. She said Torres pushed her and Nguyen into the bedroom and locked the door.

The sex assault victim said she was pushed down onto the bed by Torres and ordered to perform a sex act on him at knifepoint. She said she knew what he wanted her to do, but tried to delay because she thought her boyfriend -- who was forced outside -- had called the police.

Related Links:

Home invasion in Del Cerro turns deadly?

Deadly Del Cerro home invasion suspect pleads not guilty to murder and other charges

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.