Child seriously injured in El Cajon big rig crash showing signs of progress

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two GoFundMe pages were created to support families of victims involved in a fatal big rig crash that killed two people and injured 6 others in El Cajon this week.

A GoFundMe page was created for mother and daughter Nancy Bauerlein, 57, and Jennifer Thompson-Campbell, 29, who were in a Chevrolet Aveo hit by an out-of-control big rig on the transition ramp from northbound state Route 125 to eastbound Interstate 8 in La Mesa about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"Jenn was a beautiful and loving woman with an amazing spirit and she was just 8 days away from her 30th birthday," Tiffany Lynch said.

The cargo vehicle crashed through a metal guardrail, crossed the northbound lanes of SR-125 and plowed through a concrete divider before colliding with the Aveo on the adjacent connector.

A second GoFundMe page was set up to support six-year-old Kristina Andarus, who suffered major injuries when the big rig, dragging the Chevy, crashed into her mother's Kia Sorrento. CHP said Kristina was not properly restrained at the time of the crash.

The six-year-old showed signs of progress Thursday evening, according to a Facebook post by her mother, Aneta Andarus.

"Kristina, she kicked me with her right leg today and she moved her right hand and I talked to her and she was looking at me," Aneta Andarus said.

Kristina's grandmother suffered a broken leg and her three-year-old sister sustained minor injuries.

The 34-year-old driver the tractor-trailer and a 41-year-old man riding in it were treated at a trauma center for moderately serious injuries. The names of the two — both residents of Marietta, Georgia — have not been released.

Investigators, who do not believe the trucker was intoxicated at the time of the crash, expect to take weeks or months to reach a final determination on the cause of the accident and whether the commercial driver might face any charges for her involvement in it, according to the CHP.