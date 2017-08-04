Child seriously injured in El Cajon big rig crash showing signs - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Child seriously injured in El Cajon big rig crash showing signs of progress

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two GoFundMe pages were created to support families of victims involved in a fatal big rig crash that killed two people and injured 6 others in El Cajon this week.

A GoFundMe page was created for mother and daughter Nancy Bauerlein, 57, and Jennifer Thompson-Campbell, 29, who were in a Chevrolet Aveo hit by an out-of-control big rig on the transition ramp from northbound state Route 125 to eastbound Interstate 8 in La Mesa about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

"Jenn was a beautiful and loving woman with an amazing spirit and she was just 8 days away from her 30th birthday," Tiffany  Lynch said. 

The cargo vehicle crashed through a metal guardrail, crossed the northbound lanes of SR-125 and plowed through a concrete divider before colliding with the Aveo on the adjacent connector.

A second GoFundMe page was set up to support six-year-old Kristina Andarus, who suffered major injuries when the big rig, dragging the Chevy, crashed into her mother's Kia Sorrento. CHP said Kristina was not properly restrained at the time of the crash.

The six-year-old showed signs of progress Thursday evening, according to a Facebook post by her mother, Aneta Andarus.

"Kristina, she kicked me with her right leg today and she moved her right hand and I talked to her and she was looking at me," Aneta Andarus said.  

Kristina's grandmother suffered a broken leg and her three-year-old sister sustained minor injuries.

The 34-year-old driver the tractor-trailer and a 41-year-old man riding in it were treated at a trauma center for moderately serious injuries. The names of the two — both residents of Marietta, Georgia — have not been released. 

Investigators, who do not believe the trucker was intoxicated at the time of the crash, expect to take weeks or months to reach a final determination on the cause of the accident and whether the commercial driver might face any charges for her involvement in it, according to the CHP. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.