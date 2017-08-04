Child seriously injured in El Cajon big rig crash showing signs of progress

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Two GoFundMe pages were created to support families of victims involved in a fatal big rig crash that killed two people and injured 6 others in El Cajon this week.More>>
A man who fatally stabbed a 74-year-old woman and sexually assaulted another victim after taking them hostage during a break-in at a home in Del Cerro is scheduled to be sentenced Friday at the downtown courthouse.More>>
A man being served an eviction notice at a Park West apartment complex Friday was fatally shot by San Diego Sheriff's deputies after arming himself with a handgun, according to a preliminary investigation by San Diego police.More>>
The board of directors for the San Diego Association of Government (SANDAG) will hold a special session Friday to discuss an investigation into how the public was given faulty revenue projections for a tax increase measure.More>>
Some relief from the humid tropical conditions San Diego County has been experiencing will come Friday as drier air moves into the region.More>>
A 55-year-old man was found with a broken leg after he was apparently hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Hillcrest.More>>
Authorities are continuing their search Friday for an inmate near the end of his sentence who removed a tracking device and walked away from a Barrio Logan re-entry program.More>>
A robbery suspect who was shot a half-dozen times by a deputy after pulling a gun on the lawman at the end of a road chase through Encinitas was sentenced Thursday to 21 years and four months in state prison.More>>
Elizabeth H. Simmons has been appointed executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at UC San Diego, university officials announced Thursday.More>>
A former administrator for a San Diego workforce development board funded largely by federal grants pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling more than $450,000 from the agency.More>>
