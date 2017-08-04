Police find 55-year-old man with broken leg in middle of road - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police find 55-year-old man with broken leg in middle of road

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 55-year-old man was found with a broken leg after he was apparently hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Hillcrest.

At about 8:35 Thursday night officers found the victim on the 1200 block of University Avenue suffering from an open fracture to both bones below the knee on his right leg, San Diego police officer Robert Heims said. 

Police believe the man was crossing the westbound lanes of University Avenue when he was struck by a car in the No. 2 lane, Heims said. The victim's
injury was severe enough for officers to believe he was hit by a vehicle, but there were no witnesses to the apparent crash and the victim "is not saying anything,'' the officer said.

"So we can't determine exactly what happened,'' Heims said. "We're thinking it was a car, but did it hit him? Or was he lying in the street and it ran him over? We don't know.''

The officer said the crash could be a hit-and-run but said police don't know enough yet to categorize it as such. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his broken leg and the SDPD traffic division was investigating the incident.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.