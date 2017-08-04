Jeff Sessions holds conference on combating ongoing leaks

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions detailed his plans on Friday to combat leaks of classified information, which have sparked the anger of President Donald Trump.

Attorney General Sessions sent a message loud and clear. The Department of Justice is open for business and would-be leakers should consider themselves warned.

The president repeatedly called on increased prosecution of leaks. Last Thursday, he called on Sessions to crack down and Friday, Sessions said the Trump Administration has tripled the number of active leak probes.

"One of the things we are doing is reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas. We respect the important role that the press plays and will give them respect, but it is not unlimited. They cannot place lives at risk with impunity. We must balance the press' role with protecting our national security and the lives of those who serve in the intelligence community, the armed forces, and all law abiding Americans," Sessions said.

Sessions added he has directed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray to oversee all classified leak investigations and actively monitor the progress of each and every case.