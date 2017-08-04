One person injured after vehicle crashes into Escondido home

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Effective next month, the San Diego Superior Court will no longer provide official court reporters in family law matters for domestic violence restraining order hearings or "request for order'' hearings of 40 minutes or less, court officials announced Thursday.More>>
Effective next month, the San Diego Superior Court will no longer provide official court reporters in family law matters for domestic violence restraining order hearings or "request for order'' hearings of 40 minutes or less, court officials announced Thursday.More>>
An emotional moment that was captured on video of that horrific crash was when a firefighter went to console the youngest victim, although she wasn't physically hurt, the little girl was terrified.More>>
An emotional moment that was captured on video of that horrific crash was when a firefighter went to console the youngest victim, although she wasn't physically hurt, the little girl was terrified.More>>
A man who fatally stabbed a 74-year-old woman and sexually assaulted another victim after taking them hostage during a break-in at a home in Del Cerro was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.More>>
A man who fatally stabbed a 74-year-old woman and sexually assaulted another victim after taking them hostage during a break-in at a home in Del Cerro was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.More>>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions detailed his plans on Friday to combat leaks of classified information, which have sparked the anger of President Donald Trump.More>>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions detailed his plans on Friday to combat leaks of classified information, which have sparked the anger of President Donald Trump.More>>
The board of directors for the San Diego Association of Government (SANDAG) will hold a special session Friday to discuss an investigation into how the public was given faulty revenue projections for a tax increase measure.More>>
The board of directors for the San Diego Association of Government (SANDAG) will hold a special session Friday to discuss an investigation into how the public was given faulty revenue projections for a tax increase measure.More>>
At least one person was injured Friday when an out-of-control pickup truck veered off an Escondido street and crashed into a house, authorities reported.More>>
At least one person was injured Friday when an out-of-control pickup truck veered off an Escondido street and crashed into a house, authorities reported.More>>
A 23-year-old man has been charged in federal court in connection to the death of a Mexican national he allegedly helped smuggle across the border.More>>
A 23-year-old man has been charged in federal court in connection to the death of a Mexican national he allegedly helped smuggle across the border.More>>
A 55-year-old man was found with a broken leg after he was apparently hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Hillcrest.More>>
A 55-year-old man was found with a broken leg after he was apparently hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Hillcrest.More>>
Authorities are continuing their search Friday for an inmate near the end of his sentence who removed a tracking device and walked away from a Barrio Logan re-entry program.More>>
Authorities are continuing their search Friday for an inmate near the end of his sentence who removed a tracking device and walked away from a Barrio Logan re-entry program.More>>
A robbery suspect who was shot a half-dozen times by a deputy after pulling a gun on the lawman at the end of a road chase through Encinitas was sentenced Thursday to 21 years and four months in state prison.More>>
A robbery suspect who was shot a half-dozen times by a deputy after pulling a gun on the lawman at the end of a road chase through Encinitas was sentenced Thursday to 21 years and four months in state prison.More>>