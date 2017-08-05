Police investigate fatal shooting in San Carlos - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police investigate fatal shooting in San Carlos

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities Saturday were investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in San Carlos.

The shooting was reported at 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 6600 block of Park Ridge Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Arriving officers learned the victim had been shot multiple times and was driven by a family member to Kaiser Zion Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden.

The victim lives with family in the area where the shooting occurred, Holden said. He has been identified but his name will not be released pending further family notification, police said.

There was no suspect information available.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.