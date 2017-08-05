Police investigate fatal shooting in San Carlos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities Saturday were investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in San Carlos.

The shooting was reported at 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 6600 block of Park Ridge Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Arriving officers learned the victim had been shot multiple times and was driven by a family member to Kaiser Zion Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden.

The victim lives with family in the area where the shooting occurred, Holden said. He has been identified but his name will not be released pending further family notification, police said.

There was no suspect information available.