San Diego ranks in at number four for conventions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The city of San Diego makes the list of the top five places to hold a convention in the United States, according to an annual survey by Smith Travel Research (STR). 

The survey found San Diego as the fourth most popular place to hold a convention, being the choice for 64 percent of those who responded. 

San Diego's popularity could be contributed to big conventions like Comic-Con, which is held in the city each summer. 

Among the other rankings, Chicago came in first as the top destination for meeting planners, followed by Orlando, Washington D.C., San Diego, and Las Vegas. 

The survey also found the choice of city has a correlation with how safe the city is and how attractive the site is for meeting. Hotel availability and helpful staff also play a role in the selection process. 

The rankings in this survey closely resemble those from a previous study conducted earlier this year by the event management software firm, Cvent. Those results show Orlando as number one, followed by Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, and San Diego at number five. 

    

