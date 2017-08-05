LaDainian Tomlinson to be inducted into Pro Hall of Fame

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Former San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame, Saturday in Canton Ohio.More>>
The annual Latin American Festival kicked off in Old Town Friday night.
The free three-day event includes extensive collections of folk art, traditional clothing and beautiful jewelry.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with more.More>>
A man being served an eviction notice at a Park West apartment complex Friday was fatally shot by San Diego Sheriff's deputies after arming himself with a handgun, according to a preliminary investigation by San Diego police.More>>
Effective next month, the San Diego Superior Court will no longer provide official court reporters in family law matters for domestic violence restraining order hearings or "request for order'' hearings of 40 minutes or less, court officials announced Thursday.More>>
An emotional moment that was captured on video of that horrific crash was when a firefighter went to console the youngest victim, although she wasn't physically hurt, the little girl was terrified.More>>
Former San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame, Saturday in Canton Ohio.More>>
The city of San Diego makes the list of the top five places to hold a convention in the United States, according to an annual survey by Smith Travel Research (STR).More>>
Authorities Saturday were investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in San Carlos.More>>
At least one person was injured Friday when an out-of-control pickup truck veered off an Escondido street and crashed into a house, authorities reported.More>>
A 23-year-old man has been charged in federal court in connection to the death of a Mexican national he allegedly helped smuggle across the border.More>>
