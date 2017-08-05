LaDainian Tomlinson to be inducted into Pro Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Former San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame, Saturday in Canton Ohio.

Tomlinson played in the NFL for 11 seasons, nine of which were for the San Diego Chargers.

This is Tomlinson's first year of eligibility and many believe he was consistently the best running back in the league for the majority of his career with the Chargers.

The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m., Pacific Coast Time.