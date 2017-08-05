Three motorists arrested for suspicion of DUI

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Three motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during an overnight sobriety/driver's

license checkpoint in Imperial Beach, a sheriff's sergeant said Saturday.

The checkpoint began at 8 p.m Friday and ended today at 2:30 a.m., said Sgt. Laura Spang of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Four vehicles were stored and eight citations were issued during the checkpoint, Spang said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department did not release the location of the checkpoint.