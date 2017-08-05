US Military searches for three lost Marines

(KUSI) — The United States Military is searching the waters off of Australia's east coast for three Marines who have gone missing.

The service members went missing after what the Marine Corps is calling a "mishap" with an MV-22 aircraft, also known as an Osprey heli-plane.

The Marines were running training exercises with the Australian military when the Osprey entered the water.

26 people were aboard the aircraft, 23 of them have been rescued.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow