Man ejected from car in fatal car crash

PALA MESA (KUSI) — A 50-year-old Temecula man was fatally injured on a North County freeway Saturday morning, when he was ejected from his motorcycle after being hit by a car, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol officers and paramedics responded at 5:48 a.m. to southbound Interstate 15 in Pala Mesa, where a Toyota Camry collided with a Harley-Davidson while changing lanes, according to CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt.

The CHP reported the collision occurred on the West Lilac Road overpass, while the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said the accident happened on the state Route 76 overpass farther north.

The 20-year-old San Diego man who was driving the car was not injured and he was not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the CHP.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not
released.

