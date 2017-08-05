Man ejected from car in fatal car crash

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The United States Military is searching the waters off of Australia's east coast for three Marines who have gone missing.More>>
Former San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame, Saturday in Canton Ohio.More>>
The annual Latin American Festival kicked off in Old Town Friday night.
The free three-day event includes extensive collections of folk art, traditional clothing and beautiful jewelry.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with more.More>>
A man being served an eviction notice at a Park West apartment complex Friday was fatally shot by San Diego Sheriff's deputies after arming himself with a handgun, according to a preliminary investigation by San Diego police.More>>
Effective next month, the San Diego Superior Court will no longer provide official court reporters in family law matters for domestic violence restraining order hearings or "request for order'' hearings of 40 minutes or less, court officials announced Thursday.More>>
A 50-year-old Temecula man was fatally injured on a North County freeway Saturday morning, when he was ejected from his motorcycle after being hit by a car, according to authorities.More>>
Three motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during an overnight sobriety/driver's license checkpoint in Imperial Beach, a sheriff's sergeant said Saturday.More>>
Former San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame, Saturday in Canton Ohio.More>>
The city of San Diego makes the list of the top five places to hold a convention in the United States, according to an annual survey by Smith Travel Research (STR).More>>
Authorities Saturday were investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in San Carlos.More>>
