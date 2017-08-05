Camp Pendleton Marine killed in on-base accident - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Camp Pendleton Marine killed in on-base accident

CAMP PENDLETON (KUSI) — One Camp Pendleton Marine died Friday in an accident on base, according to Marine Corps officials.

Lance Cpl. Cody J. Haley, 20, of Hardin, Iowa, assigned to 1st Marine Division was gravely injured in an accident August 4 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the Marine deceased at the site of the accident. Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident at this time.

Lance Cpl. Haley deployed with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in March of 2016.

His awards include the National Defense Service medal, Global War on Terrorism Service medal, and the Sea Service Deployment ribbon.

"We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of a member of the Marine Corps family, and we will do all we can to comfort the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased," said Marine officials in a press release.

