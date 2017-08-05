Camp Pendleton Marine killed in on-base accident

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
One Camp Pendleton marine died Friday in an accident on base, according to Marine Corps officials.More>>
One Camp Pendleton marine died Friday in an accident on base, according to Marine Corps officials.More>>
Former San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame, Saturday in Canton Ohio.More>>
Former San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame, Saturday in Canton Ohio.More>>
The United States Military is searching the waters off of Australia's east coast for three Marines who have gone missing.More>>
The United States Military is searching the waters off of Australia's east coast for three Marines who have gone missing.More>>
The annual Latin American Festival kicked off in Old Town Friday night.
The free three-day event includes extensive collections of folk art, traditional clothing and beautiful jewelry.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with more.More>>
The annual Latin American Festival kicked off in Old Town Friday night.
The free three-day event includes extensive collections of folk art, traditional clothing and beautiful jewelry.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with more.More>>
A man being served an eviction notice at a Park West apartment complex Friday was fatally shot by San Diego Sheriff's deputies after arming himself with a handgun, according to a preliminary investigation by San Diego police.More>>
A man being served an eviction notice at a Park West apartment complex Friday was fatally shot by San Diego Sheriff's deputies after arming himself with a handgun, according to a preliminary investigation by San Diego police.More>>
Former San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame, Saturday in Canton Ohio.More>>
Former San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame, Saturday in Canton Ohio.More>>
A 50-year-old Temecula man was fatally injured on a North County freeway Saturday morning, when he was ejected from his motorcycle after being hit by a car, according to authorities.More>>
A 50-year-old Temecula man was fatally injured on a North County freeway Saturday morning, when he was ejected from his motorcycle after being hit by a car, according to authorities.More>>
Three motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during an overnight sobriety/driver's license checkpoint in Imperial Beach, a sheriff's sergeant said Saturday.More>>
Three motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during an overnight sobriety/driver's license checkpoint in Imperial Beach, a sheriff's sergeant said Saturday.More>>
The city of San Diego makes the list of the top five places to hold a convention in the United States, according to an annual survey by Smith Travel Research (STR).More>>
The city of San Diego makes the list of the top five places to hold a convention in the United States, according to an annual survey by Smith Travel Research (STR).More>>
Authorities Saturday were investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in San Carlos.More>>
Authorities Saturday were investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in San Carlos.More>>