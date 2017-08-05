Hundreds of people take part in first ever 'Short Walk Home' to end homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — More than 400 people participated in the first ever walk to end homelessness Saturday.

The inaugural "A Short Walk Home" helped raise funds for Father Joe's Villages. The 2.1-mile followed a course along the waterfront park in downtown San Diego.

Organizers of the event invited residents to take steps to support their neighbors while carrying heart-shaped balloons along the 2.1-mile waterfront route.

San Diego has the fourth largest homeless population in the country.

Proceeds from "A Short Walk Home" will benefit Father Joe's Villages efforts to provide interim, transitional, permanent supportive and affordable housing programs and other supportive services dedicated to helping people find their way home.

Father Joe's Village is one of the largest homeless service providers in San Diego.