Hundreds of people take part in first ever 'Short Walk Home' to end homelessness

More than 400 people participated in the first ever walk to end homelessness Saturday. The inaugural "A Short Walk Home" helped raise funds for Father Joe's Villages.More>>
One Camp Pendleton marine died Friday in an accident on base, according to Marine Corps officials.More>>
Former San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame, Saturday in Canton Ohio.More>>
The United States Military is searching the waters off of Australia's east coast for three Marines who have gone missing.More>>
The annual Latin American Festival kicked off in Old Town Friday night.
The free three-day event includes extensive collections of folk art, traditional clothing and beautiful jewelry.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with more.More>>
Former San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame, Saturday in Canton Ohio.More>>
A 50-year-old Temecula man was fatally injured on a North County freeway Saturday morning, when he was ejected from his motorcycle after being hit by a car, according to authorities.More>>
Three motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during an overnight sobriety/driver's license checkpoint in Imperial Beach, a sheriff's sergeant said Saturday.More>>
The city of San Diego makes the list of the top five places to hold a convention in the United States, according to an annual survey by Smith Travel Research (STR).More>>
Authorities Saturday were investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in San Carlos.More>>
