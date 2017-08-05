Man injured after being run over by boat in San Diego Bay

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
More than 400 people participated in the first ever walk to end homelessness Saturday. The inaugural "A Short Walk Home" helped raise funds for Father Joe's Villages.More>>
More than 400 people participated in the first ever walk to end homelessness Saturday. The inaugural "A Short Walk Home" helped raise funds for Father Joe's Villages.More>>
One Camp Pendleton marine died Friday in an accident on base, according to Marine Corps officials.More>>
One Camp Pendleton marine died Friday in an accident on base, according to Marine Corps officials.More>>
Former San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame, Saturday in Canton Ohio.More>>
Former San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame, Saturday in Canton Ohio.More>>
The United States Military is searching the waters off of Australia's east coast for three Marines who have gone missing.More>>
The United States Military is searching the waters off of Australia's east coast for three Marines who have gone missing.More>>
The annual Latin American Festival kicked off in Old Town Friday night.
The free three-day event includes extensive collections of folk art, traditional clothing and beautiful jewelry.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with more.More>>
The annual Latin American Festival kicked off in Old Town Friday night.
The free three-day event includes extensive collections of folk art, traditional clothing and beautiful jewelry.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with more.More>>
A man sustains serious injuries after a boating accident resulted in him being run over by his boat in the San Diego Bay.More>>
A man sustains serious injuries after a boating accident resulted in him being run over by his boat in the San Diego Bay.More>>
U.S. Forest Service firefighters made quick work of a five-acre vegetation fire near Lake Henshaw Saturday afternoon possibly started by a motorcycle collision, according to authorities.More>>
U.S. Forest Service firefighters made quick work of a five-acre vegetation fire near Lake Henshaw Saturday afternoon possibly started by a motorcycle collision, according to authorities.More>>
A two-vehicle collision caused two adults to be transported to the hospital on Saturday.More>>
A two-vehicle collision caused two adults to be transported to the hospital on Saturday.More>>
Former San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame, Saturday in Canton Ohio.More>>
Former San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame, Saturday in Canton Ohio.More>>
A 50-year-old Temecula man was fatally injured on a North County freeway Saturday morning, when he was ejected from his motorcycle after being hit by a car, according to authorities.More>>
A 50-year-old Temecula man was fatally injured on a North County freeway Saturday morning, when he was ejected from his motorcycle after being hit by a car, according to authorities.More>>