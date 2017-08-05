Man injured after being run over by boat in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO BAY (KUSI) — A man sustains serious injuries after a boating accident resulted in him being run over by his boat in the San Diego Bay.

The man hit the wake of another boat and was thrown over-board into the water just after 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

The boat's propeller ran over his arm, causing serious gashes. A US Coast Guard boat pulled the victim out of the water and transported him to the South Embarcadero docks.

His boat continued to run, without anyone manning it, in circles around the bay. Authorities attempted to slow down the vessel, but not before the boat ended up colliding into a Harbor Police Boat. Both boats sustained significant damages.

The man is in surgery with serious injuries at the UCSD Hospital.