Man injured after being run over by boat in San Diego Bay - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man injured after being run over by boat in San Diego Bay

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO BAY (KUSI) — A man sustains serious injuries after a boating accident resulted in him being run over by his boat in the San Diego Bay.

The man hit the wake of another boat and was thrown over-board into the water just after 1:30 Saturday afternoon. 

The boat's propeller ran over his arm, causing serious gashes. A US Coast Guard boat pulled the victim out of the water and transported him to the South Embarcadero docks.

His boat continued to run, without anyone manning it, in circles around the bay. Authorities attempted to slow down the vessel, but not before the boat ended up colliding into a Harbor Police Boat. Both boats sustained significant damages. 

The man is in surgery with serious injuries at the UCSD Hospital. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.