Two-vehicle collision in front of Deer Springs Resort sends two to hospital

DEER SPRINGS (KUSI) — A two-vehicle collision caused two adults to be transported to the hospital on Saturday.

CHP and CalFire responded to a reported traffic collision around 5:55 pm Saturday evening at 8860 Lawrence Welk Dr in front of Lawrence Welk Resort in the community of Deer Springs.

Two adults were taken to Palomar Hospital in Escondido. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

The crash briefly stopped access to Lawrence Welk Resort & Spa, a popular north county resort.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.