Two-vehicle collision in front of Deer Springs Resort sends two - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two-vehicle collision in front of Deer Springs Resort sends two to hospital

Posted: Updated:

DEER SPRINGS (KUSI) — A two-vehicle collision caused two adults to be transported to the hospital on Saturday. 

CHP and CalFire responded to a reported traffic collision around 5:55 pm Saturday evening at 8860 Lawrence Welk Dr in front of Lawrence Welk Resort in the community of Deer Springs.

Two adults were taken to Palomar Hospital in Escondido. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

The crash briefly stopped access to Lawrence Welk Resort & Spa, a popular north county resort.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.