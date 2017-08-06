Women hospitalized after crossing street against red light

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — A 30-year-old woman who was crossing the street against a red light, was hit by a car in Carlsbad and hospitalized, according to police.

Officers were called at 9:10 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Carlsbad Village Drive and Jefferson Street, where they found a 2010 Hyundai Elantra with moderate damage to the hood and the victim laying in the middle of the street with head injuries, according to Lt. Jeffery Smith.

"The Carlsbad Fire Department provided advanced life support to the pedestrian. She was subsequently transported to an area hospital for her

injuries,'' Smith said. "An initial investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing the street against a red light.''

The woman, whose name was not released, was walking north through the intersection when the driver of the eastbound car hit her, police said.