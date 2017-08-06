Women hospitalized after crossing street against red light

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A pedestrian's head was lodged in a taxicab's windshield, a woman hurt and a dog was killed in a crash when they were hit by a taxi in the pre-dawn darkness near Grantville Sunday, according to San Diego police.More>>
The Coronado Bridge could look forward to some updates in the coming weeks as the lighting efforts for the bridge move in to it's second phase.More>>
The United States Military is searching the waters off of Australia's east coast for three Marines who have gone missing.More>>
More than 400 people participated in the first ever walk to end homelessness Saturday. The inaugural "A Short Walk Home" helped raise funds for Father Joe's Villages.More>>
One Camp Pendleton marine died Friday in an accident on base, according to Marine Corps officials.More>>
A 30-year-old woman who was crossing the street against a red light, was hit by a car in Carlsbad and hospitalized, according to police.More>>
A man sustains serious injuries after a boating accident resulted in him being run over by his boat in the San Diego Bay.More>>
U.S. Forest Service firefighters made quick work of a five-acre vegetation fire near Lake Henshaw Saturday afternoon possibly started by a motorcycle collision, according to authorities.More>>
A two-vehicle collision caused two adults to be transported to the hospital on Saturday.More>>
Former San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame, Saturday in Canton Ohio.More>>
