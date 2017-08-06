Two injured, one dog killed in Grantville taxicab crash - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two injured, one dog killed in Grantville taxicab crash

GRANTVILLE (KUSI) — A pedestrian's head was lodged in a taxicab's windshield, a woman hurt and a dog was killed in a crash when they were hit by a taxi near Grantville early Sunday.

Officers were called at 5:21 a.m. to Fairmount Avenue, near the westbound Interstate 8 off ramp. A 32-year-old man, 22-year-old woman and a dog were hit by the taxi in an area where there are no crosswalks, according to SDPD officer Dino Delimitros.

The man was hospitalized with head injuries and a broken leg. The woman suffered head injuries.

The dog they were walking was killed, Delimitros said.

The Green Taxi's driver was not injured and called 911 for help after hitting the pedestrians, Delimitros said. Police did not say if anyone was cited, but the crash was still under investigation today.

The Department of Animal Services removed the dog's body, according to police.

