Motorist found dead after car ends up in San Pasqual Valley embankment

SAN PASQUAL (KUSI) — A motorist was found dead in his car after it apparently left a roadway and ended up down an embankment in San Pasqual Valley Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at 12:38 p.m. to the 18000 block of San Pasqual Valley Road, just east of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. There, they found a dead man, alone in what appeared to be a wrecked Subaru, according to Officer Dino Delimitros.

About 10 units from the San Diego Fire Rescue Department were also dispatched to the scene as a vehicle rescue call, but were cancelled once the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman.

The area is between Escondido and Ramona, within the San Diego City limits.

There was no indication why the car left the roadway and the victim's name was not released.