62-year-old man killed while crossing street in National City

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — A 62-year-old man who walking across a street was hit by a car and killed Sunday in National City, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office.

Paramedics were dispatched at about 2:20 a.m. to the 800 block of East 30th Street where they found the pedestrian in the middle of the street and pronounced him dead, the Medical Examiner's office said.

The victim's name was not released until his family is notified. He "appeared to be living a transient lifestyle in National City and San Diego,'' the Medical Examiner's office said.

There were no reports of other injuries and the incident was under investigation.