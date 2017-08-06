Otay Mesa brush fire quickly put out by fire crews

OTAY MESA (KUSI) — A brush fire near the Otay Mesa border crossing was quickly put out Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the fire at about 1:00 Sunday. Two acres of land East of the port of entry were burnt by the blaze.

Cal Fire and San Diego Fire Rescue were able to work quickly to put out the fire, knocking it down in about a half hour. A fixed-wing aircraft was quickly deployed but was ultimately not needed due to the speed and efficiency of the ground crews.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.