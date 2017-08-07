Man dies in single vehicle roll-over crash on Skyline Truck Trai - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man dies in single vehicle roll-over crash on Skyline Truck Trail

SKYLINE TRUCK TRAIL (KUSI) — A roll-over car accident ended in a fatality of a possible law enforcement officer on Sunday.

At 6:30 Sunday evening a man was heading Westbound down Skyline Truck Trail, east of Lawson Valley Rd. He lost control of his vehicle driving down for unknown reasons, over-turning his vehicle several times. 

CalFire, the CHP, and SDSO deputies responded and he was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital. 

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as we receive more information. 

