21st Annual Lemon Festival in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — On Sunday, Chula Vista - the Lemon Capital of the World - showed us what they really do when life hands them lemons.

Attendees arrived wearing bright yellow to showcase their Chula Vista pride to the 21st annual Lemon Festival on Sunday.

The event featured everything having to do with lemons from sour contests, lemon peeling, and lemon pie eating contests.

There was also entertainment including live bands, food vendors, and a bungee jump present, all to celebrate Chula Vistas abundant history with the sour yellow fruit.