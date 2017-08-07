21st Annual Lemon Festival in Chula Vista - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

21st Annual Lemon Festival in Chula Vista

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — On Sunday, Chula Vista - the Lemon Capital of the World - showed us what they really do when life hands them lemons. 

Attendees arrived wearing bright yellow to showcase their Chula Vista pride to the 21st annual Lemon Festival on Sunday.

The event featured everything having to do with lemons from sour contests, lemon peeling, and lemon pie eating contests.

There was also entertainment including live bands, food vendors, and a bungee jump present, all to celebrate Chula Vistas abundant history with the sour yellow fruit. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.