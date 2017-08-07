Off-duty Sheriff's deputy shot in Gaslamp, search for suspect continues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An off-duty San Diego County sheriff's deputy and another person were wounded in a shooting early Monday morning in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, police said.

The deputy, whose injuries were not life-threatening, was walking with a group of people at 1:17 a.m. in the 500 block of Island Avenue when they were confronted by a man who pulled a gun on them, San Diego police officer John Buttle said. A confrontation ensued, and the deputy was shot three times in the shoulder while a man was shot in the arm.

Police initially reported the victim was in a group of off-duty deputies who were confronted, but San Diego police Lt. Ernesto Servin said the victim was the only off-duty deputy in the group, though there may have also been an off-duty Escondido police officer.

When the suspect pulled the gun on the group, the deputy "started wrestling the suspect for the gun," Buttle said. "During the struggle three shots were fired."

The deputy was struck three times in the shoulder but was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived, Servin said. He was taken to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest.

A man was also shot in the arm and drove himself to a hospital, but the lieutenant said it was unclear if he was in the group with the deputy or if he was a bystander. Both victims had non-life threatening injuries, Buttle said.

"We know there was a confrontation, but what was said, we don't know exactly," Servin said.

Police had not interviewed the injured deputy as of 5 a.m., but a manhunt was underway as police and sheriff's deputies scoured the scene for evidence and searched for surveillance from nearby businesses that could help their search.

The suspected gunman was described as a black man in his 30s, about 5 feet 10 and 160 to 170 pounds, with shoulder-length dreadlocks, Buttle said. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a long-sleeve shirt.

The suspect fled south on Fifth Avenue and east on K Street, Servin said.

Several roads in downtown, including Sixth and Island avenues, were expected to be closed for several hours as police continued to investigate the shooting, Servin said. The San Diego Police Department and San Diego County Sheriff's Department are collaborating on the investigation.