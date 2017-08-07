Marine layer returns, keeps temperatures moderate - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Marine layer returns, keeps temperatures moderate

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The marine layer has returned to San Diego County, bringing low clouds and patchy clouds at least through mid-morning. 

Patchy fog was extending into the western valleys from the coast Monday morning. Low clouds could last through mid-afternoon at the beaches, but most fog will burn off by mid-morning. A similar weather pattern is expected throughout the week. 

That marine layer is allowing for cooler temperatures this week, though Monday's temperatures will be moderately warm. High temperatures are expected to be 74 to 79 degrees at the beaches, 78 to 83 inland, 80 to 85 in the western valleys, 85 to 90 near the foothills, 85 to 93 in the mountains and 103 to 108 in the deserts. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.