Marine layer returns, keeps temperatures moderate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The marine layer has returned to San Diego County, bringing low clouds and patchy clouds at least through mid-morning.

Patchy fog was extending into the western valleys from the coast Monday morning. Low clouds could last through mid-afternoon at the beaches, but most fog will burn off by mid-morning. A similar weather pattern is expected throughout the week.

That marine layer is allowing for cooler temperatures this week, though Monday's temperatures will be moderately warm. High temperatures are expected to be 74 to 79 degrees at the beaches, 78 to 83 inland, 80 to 85 in the western valleys, 85 to 90 near the foothills, 85 to 93 in the mountains and 103 to 108 in the deserts.