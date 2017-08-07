Military academy instructor to be sentenced for molesting cadet

VISTA (KUSI) — Sentencing is scheduled Monday for a former Carlsbad military boarding school administrator who molested a cadet over a two-year period beginning when he was a ninth-grader in 1999.

Jeffrey Barton, 59, was convicted in June of six felony counts of oral copulation. A jury acquitted him of six other identical charges. Barton faces

48 years in prison.

Almost two years ago, a different jury deadlocked on the charges involving the former cadet at the Army and Navy Academy, where Barton was an administrator in charge of academics.

Two other former Army and Navy students testified in the first trial that they were molested by Barton, but the defendant was acquitted on those

charges.

In the retrial, Deputy District Attorney Patricia Lavermicocca told the jury that Barton repeatedly abused the former cadet and used his position of power to isolate and groom the victim with gifts and special attention.

The prosecutor said the victim felt that no one would believe that Barton molested him on campus and on out-of-town trips because the defendant was a respected school official.

Defense attorney Sherry Stone said the victim waited years before accusing Barton and has filed a lawsuit against the defendant.

