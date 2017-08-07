Military: Marine killed on Camp Pendleton base from tree fall - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Military: Marine killed on Camp Pendleton base from tree fall

Lance Cpl. Cody J Haley, 20 Lance Cpl. Cody J Haley, 20

CAMP PENDLETON (KUSI) — A Marine died in a freak accident on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton when a tree fell on top of him, the military said Monday. 

Lance Cpl. Cody J. Haley, 20, of Hardin, Iowa, assigned to 1st Marine Division was conducting a routine training exercise when a tree fell on top of him Friday, a statement from 1st Marine Division said. Haley was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of a member of the Marine Corps family, and we will do all we can to comfort the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased,” a statement from the base read.

Haley deployed with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in March 2016. He received the National Defense Service medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service medal and the Sea Service Deployment ribbon. 

