Man robs pizza delivery driver near Friars Road

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man wielding a knife robbed cash and food from a pizza delivery driver in the Grantville neighborhood, police said.

The robbery happened about 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 10400 block of Friars Road, where a Pizza Hut delivery driver was summoned by an online order, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

When the victim went to the elevator and the doors opened, a man inside the elevator demanded that the delivery driver get inside, Buttle said.

"The victim knew he was going to be robbed and didn't want to get in the elevator,'' Buttle said. "He asked the suspect to step out. The suspect stepped out and pulled a knife and demanded the victim's money.''

The victim handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect also stole the pizza before getting back in the elevator, Buttle said. The victim was not injured in the robbery.