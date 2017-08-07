Fallen SDPD Officer Jeremy Henwood remembered six years later

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego Police remembered Officer Jeremy Henwood Monday, six years after he was gunned down by a suicidal man in a City Heights neighborhood.

On Aug. 6, 2011, Officer Jeremy Henwood patrolled the neighborhood of City Heights as he often did during his four-year career. It was a community he dedicated himself to making safer. He stopped by a local McDonald’s and bought a young boy he didn’t know a cookie. It was a touching act remembered by many because of security footage captured — and because of what happened just moments later.

Today we remember the life of fallen #SDPD Officer Jeremy Henwood. EOW:08/07/2011. RIP #hero. We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/YBWqZ2JALu — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) August 7, 2017

A gunman, later identified as Dejon Marquee White, approached Officer Henwood as he sat in his patrol car and opened fire. White was later killed in a shootout with police and a suicide note was found in his apartment.

Officer Henwood died in a hospital on Aug. 7, 2011 — a day after the attack at the intersection of University Ave. and 45th Street.

Before serving in the San Diego Police Department, Henwood was a Marine reservist who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He is often remembered for his dedication to the City Heights community and the community pushed for him to be remembered with a park in the City Heights neighborhood. Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park opened early 2014 in a dedication ceremony full of people Henwood’s acts touched, including officers and Marines.