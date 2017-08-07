Fallen SDPD Officer Jeremy Henwood remembered six years later

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
An off-duty San Diego County sheriff's deputy was shot three times in the shoulder during a confrontation early Monday morning in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, and detectives now believe there may be a second suspect in the shooting, police said.More>>
A former Carlsbad military boarding school administrator who molested a cadet over a two-year period, beginning when he was a ninth-grader in 1999, was sentenced Monday to 48 years in prison.More>>
A Marine died in a freak accident on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton when a tree fell on top of him, the military said Monday.More>>
A United States military aircraft that crashed off the coast of Australia with 26 Marines on board was located Monday.More>>
A roll-over car accident ended in fatality Sunday evening.More>>
A federal lawsuit was filed Monday challenging a city ordinance restricting where registered sex offenders can live in San DiegoMore>>
San Diego Police remembered Officer Jeremy Henwood Monday, six years after he was gunned down by a suicidal man in a City Heights neighborhood.More>>
A former Carlsbad military boarding school administrator who molested a cadet over a two-year period, beginning when he was a ninth-grader in 1999, was sentenced Monday to 48 years in prison.More>>
A man wielding a knife robbed cash and food from a pizza delivery driver in the Grantville neighborhood, police said.More>>
Authorities Monday identified a Temecula motorcyclist killed over the weekend in a crash on a North County freeway.More>>
