El Cajon begins multi-million dollar improvements to Wells Park

The City of El Cajon has started to make improvements to Wells Park, the city’s second largest park.More>>
A curious baby gray whale was spotted in the lagoon near Carlsbad State Beach Monday, making a roughly two-hour appearance before swimming back out to sea.More>>
An off-duty lawman and a bystander suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds early Monday during an encounter with an unidentified assailant near Petco Park.More>>
Four-year-old Isaiah Ornelas, who fell from a second-story window of a Vista apartment a week ago, continued to recovery in the hospital Monday.More>>
A former Carlsbad military boarding school administrator who molested a cadet over a two-year period, beginning when he was a ninth-grader in 1999, was sentenced Monday to 48 years in prison.More>>
A federal lawsuit was filed Monday challenging a city ordinance restricting where registered sex offenders can live in San DiegoMore>>
San Diego Police remembered Officer Jeremy Henwood Monday, six years after he was gunned down by a suicidal man in a City Heights neighborhood.More>>
A man wielding a knife robbed cash and food from a pizza delivery driver in the Grantville neighborhood, police said.More>>
