Baby gray whale spotted in lagoon near Carlsbad State Beach, swims back out to sea

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — A curious baby gray whale was spotted in the lagoon near Carlsbad State Beach Monday, making a roughly two-hour appearance before swimming back out to sea. 

The marine mammal, believed to be a juvenile gray whale, was spotted by the inlet of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon, just south of Tamarack Avenue, at about 2:15 p.m., according to the city.

Carlsbad fire officials responded to the scene, and police urged the public to avoid the area, but the whale was still drawing a crowd of spectators. 

A whale expert from SeaWorld was sent to the scene to assist authorities, and reported that the whale appears to be in good health, according to spokesman David Koontz.

Koontz said once the tide rose, the whale would probably swim back out to open waters. After about two hours, it did just that, with the city proclaiming on its Twitter page the whale was heading back to sea.

"Safe travels little guy!'' the city posted.

