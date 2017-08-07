Study: Military health providers didn't follow-up on troops at-risk for suicide

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A new study released Monday shows that military health care providers failed to perform critical follow-up for troops that were at high risk for suicide.

The report commissioned by the Pentagon looked at the cases of 39,000 troops who had been diagnosed in 2013 with depression.

It showed that only 30 percent of troops with depression and 54 percent with PTSD, received appropriate care after they were deemed at-risk of harming themselves.

The report also found that one-third of troops with PTSD were prescribed a medication harmful to their condition.

With the release of that new study, the question remains what can be done to prevent the number from rising even higher?

Shawn Van Diver, San Diego Chapter Director of the Truman National Security Project, joined KUSI with more.