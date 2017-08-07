North Korea vows revenge against US following sanction vote

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — The U.S. Security Council unanimously adopted Monday the toughest sanctions yet against North Korea.

Now, that rogue nation is vowing to "make the U.S. pay dearly."

North Korea says the U.S. is driving the Korean peninsula to war, vowing revenge against new U.N. sanctions.

"There is no bigger mistake than the United States believing that its land is safe across the ocean," said Bang Kwang Hyuk, a North Korean spokesman

And they're making it clear they won't give up their weapons program.

"We affirm that we'll never place our nuclear and ballistic missile program on the negotiating table and won't budge an inch on strengthening nuclear armament," Hyuk said.

Officially, the U.S. remains focused on diplomacy, but there are military options being considered to deal with North Korea.

"Are we preparing plans for a preventive war, right? A war that would prevent North Korea from threatening the United States with a nuclear weapon. And the president's been very clear about it. He said, he's not gonna tolerate North Korea being able to threaten the United States," said Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, a National Security Adviser.

"What I will tell you from the United States' perspective, we're prepared to do whatever it takes to defend ourselves and to defend our allies," said U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley.

With two percent intercontinental ballistic missile launches and a nuclear warhead development program, all options are on the table.

"And that includes a military option. Now, would we like to resolve it short of what would be a very costly war, in terms of- in terms of the suffering of mainly the South Korean people?" said Lt. Gen. McMaster.

Experts said the problem isn't about bombing North Korea's weapons program, it's about what Kim Jong Un would do next.

"You strike North Korea, they are going to strike back. And they have a devastating conventional arsenal built up right on the border that could lay waste to Seoul," said Joseph Cirincione of Ploughshares Fund.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the next step is to make sure the security council resolutions are enforced.