Sunny skies expected after morning fog clears

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Morning fog along the coast will give way to average temperatures Tuesday as San Diego County continues to experience a run of pleasant summer weather.

A weak low pressure system along the coast will maintain moderately dry conditions in San Diego County. Sunny San Diego weather will continue again Tuesday once morning fog clears along the coast, making way for plenty of sunshine. Although, mountain areas may experience some clouds and gusty winds in the afternoon.

A similar weather pattern is expected for most of the week. Some humidity could return this weekend but dry conditions will continue to prevail throughout the work week.

Temperatures are expected to hover right around average for this time of year. High temperatures Tuesday will be 74 to 79 degrees at the beaches, 79 to 84 inland, 82 to 87 in the western valleys, 87 to 92 near the foothills, 86 to 94 in the mountains and 104 to 109 in the deserts.