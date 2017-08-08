Boy dies after passing out during youth football practice - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Boy dies after passing out during youth football practice

By Christina Bravo
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A boy who lost consciousness during a youth football practice last week died early Monday morning.

Juan Covarrubias fell ill during a scheduled practice with the San Diego Youth Football and Cheer Association, according to a GoFundMe page created in his honor.

Covarrubias was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego where he later died when his condition did not improve.

“He was a bright little boy with a big future ahead of him that sadly was cut short he will forever be missed and loved along with his beautiful smile,” a friend of the family said in an online statement.

The association was asking each team in the league to have a moment of silence in honor of the young player.

The cause of death was unknown.

