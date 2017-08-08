Boy dies after passing out during youth football practice

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Morning fog along the coast will give way to average temperatures Tuesday as San Diego County continues to experience a run of pleasant summer weather.More>>
Morning fog along the coast will give way to average temperatures Tuesday as San Diego County continues to experience a run of pleasant summer weather.More>>
A United States military aircraft that crashed off the coast of Australia with 26 Marines on board was located Monday.More>>
A United States military aircraft that crashed off the coast of Australia with 26 Marines on board was located Monday.More>>
A former Carlsbad military boarding school administrator who molested a cadet over a two-year period, beginning when he was a ninth-grader in 1999, was sentenced Monday to 48 years in prison.More>>
A former Carlsbad military boarding school administrator who molested a cadet over a two-year period, beginning when he was a ninth-grader in 1999, was sentenced Monday to 48 years in prison.More>>
Four-year-old Isaiah Ornelas, who fell from a second-story window of a Vista apartment a week ago, continued to recover in the hospital Monday.More>>
Four-year-old Isaiah Ornelas, who fell from a second-story window of a Vista apartment a week ago, continued to recover in the hospital Monday.More>>
A curious baby gray whale was spotted in the lagoon near Carlsbad State Beach Monday, making a roughly two-hour appearance before swimming back out to sea.More>>
A curious baby gray whale was spotted in the lagoon near Carlsbad State Beach Monday, making a roughly two-hour appearance before swimming back out to sea.More>>
A man stabbed his companion's ex-boyfriend in the back Tuesday in Normal Heights after a confrontation erupted while the suspect was serving the ex-boyfriend with a restraining order, police said.More>>
A man stabbed his companion's ex-boyfriend in the back Tuesday in Normal Heights after a confrontation erupted while the suspect was serving the ex-boyfriend with a restraining order, police said.More>>
A boy who lost consciousness during a youth football practice last week died early Monday morning.More>>
A boy who lost consciousness during a youth football practice last week died early Monday morning.More>>
A former Carlsbad military boarding school administrator who molested a cadet over a two-year period, beginning when he was a ninth-grader in 1999, was sentenced Monday to 48 years in prison.More>>
A former Carlsbad military boarding school administrator who molested a cadet over a two-year period, beginning when he was a ninth-grader in 1999, was sentenced Monday to 48 years in prison.More>>
Four-year-old Isaiah Ornelas, who fell from a second-story window of a Vista apartment a week ago, continued to recover in the hospital Monday.More>>
Four-year-old Isaiah Ornelas, who fell from a second-story window of a Vista apartment a week ago, continued to recover in the hospital Monday.More>>
A federal lawsuit was filed Monday challenging a city ordinance restricting where registered sex offenders can live in San DiegoMore>>
A federal lawsuit was filed Monday challenging a city ordinance restricting where registered sex offenders can live in San DiegoMore>>