Man stabbed after being served a restraining order - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man stabbed after being served a restraining order

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man stabbed his companion's ex-boyfriend in the back Tuesday in Normal Heights after a confrontation erupted while the suspect was serving the ex-boyfriend with a restraining order, police said.

The assault happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Adams Avenue, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

"While serving a temporary restraining order, the suspect -- the male companion of the victim's ex-girlfriend -- got into an argument with the victim,'' Buttle said. "During the argument, the suspect took a knife and stabbed the victim in the back.''

The suspect and the woman fled the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital with a wound expected not to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

Police were searching for the suspect, who was described as a roughly 5-foot-10-inch, 160 pound Hispanic man last seen dressed in all black, Buttle said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.