Man stabbed after being served a restraining order

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man stabbed his companion's ex-boyfriend in the back Tuesday in Normal Heights after a confrontation erupted while the suspect was serving the ex-boyfriend with a restraining order, police said.

The assault happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Adams Avenue, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

"While serving a temporary restraining order, the suspect -- the male companion of the victim's ex-girlfriend -- got into an argument with the victim,'' Buttle said. "During the argument, the suspect took a knife and stabbed the victim in the back.''

The suspect and the woman fled the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital with a wound expected not to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

Police were searching for the suspect, who was described as a roughly 5-foot-10-inch, 160 pound Hispanic man last seen dressed in all black, Buttle said.