Port commissioners to consider $500K for artistic Coronado lighting project

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Funding for the second phase of a project that would install LED lights along the Coronado Bridge is expected to move forward Tuesday.

The Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners will consider authorizing nearly $500,000 for phase two of the Coronado Bay Bridge Artistic Lighting Project at Tuesday’s meeting at 3165 Pacific Highway in San Diego.

The board could authorize up to $230,000 to Studio Fink Ltd., the artist behind the project that aims to light bridge supports and roadways with color-changing lights that could serve as a nightly light show and other entertainment on the bay. Another $251,717 will be considered for a partnership with Caltrans.

The public can make comments on the project during the Port's 1 p.m. meeting.

The Port of San Diego launched an ‘Illuminate the Bay” campaign to raise $10 million in private donations that would allow for the project to be finalized with a target date of 2019, in time for the Coronado Bridge’s 50th birthday.

Backers have been trying to get the project completed since 2006. 

