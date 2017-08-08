Port commissioners to consider $500K for artistic Coronado lighting project

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
An off-duty lawman and a bystander suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds early Monday during an encounter with an unidentified assailant near Petco Park.More>>
Funding for the second phase of a project that would install LED lights along the Coronado Bridge is expected to move forward Tuesday.More>>
Morning fog along the coast will give way to average temperatures Tuesday as San Diego County continues to experience a run of pleasant summer weather.More>>
A United States military aircraft that crashed off the coast of Australia with 26 Marines on board was located Monday.More>>
A former Carlsbad military boarding school administrator who molested a cadet over a two-year period, beginning when he was a ninth-grader in 1999, was sentenced Monday to 48 years in prison.More>>
A 51-year-old San Diego man killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Jamul this weekend was a county probation officer returning from work at a youth corrections camp in Alpine, authorities said.More>>
A boy who lost consciousness during a youth football practice last week died early Monday morning.More>>
A man stabbed his companion's ex-boyfriend in the back Tuesday in Normal Heights after a confrontation erupted while the suspect was serving the ex-boyfriend with a restraining order, police said.More>>
A former Carlsbad military boarding school administrator who molested a cadet over a two-year period, beginning when he was a ninth-grader in 1999, was sentenced Monday to 48 years in prison.More>>
Four-year-old Isaiah Ornelas, who fell from a second-story window of a Vista apartment a week ago, continued to recover in the hospital Monday.More>>
