Police identify man killed in single-vehicle rollover crash

JAMUL (KUSI) — A 51-year-old San Diego man killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Jamul this weekend was a county probation officer returning from work at a youth corrections camp in Alpine, authorities said.

Robert Cole died Sunday at Sharp Memorial Hospital an hour after he crashed about 6:20 p.m. on Skyline Truck Trail, officials from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said. Cole was westbound near Lawson Valley Road in a 2008 Acura MDX when the SUV drifted off the shoulder for an unknown reason, rolled and struck a dirt embankment.

"It is with great sadness we report the loss of our brother,'' the San Diego County Probation Officers Association said in a Facebook post.

When he crashed, Cole was driving home from work at Camp Barrett, a youth corrections facility for juvenile offenders, according to the Facebook post.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and it did not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor, California Highway Patrol officer Kevin Pearlstein said. It was unknown if Cole suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash or why his SUV drifted off the road.