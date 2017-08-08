Police identify man killed in single-vehicle rollover crash - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police identify man killed in single-vehicle rollover crash

Posted: Updated:

JAMUL (KUSI) — A 51-year-old San Diego man killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Jamul this weekend was a county probation officer returning from work at a youth corrections camp in Alpine, authorities said.

Robert Cole died Sunday at Sharp Memorial Hospital an hour after he crashed about 6:20 p.m. on Skyline Truck Trail, officials from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said. Cole was westbound near Lawson Valley Road in a 2008 Acura MDX when the SUV drifted off the shoulder for an unknown reason, rolled and struck a dirt embankment.

"It is with great sadness we report the loss of our brother,'' the San Diego County Probation Officers Association said in a Facebook post.

When he crashed, Cole was driving home from work at Camp Barrett, a youth corrections facility for juvenile offenders, according to the Facebook post.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and it did not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor, California Highway Patrol officer Kevin Pearlstein said. It was unknown if Cole suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash or why his SUV drifted off the road.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.