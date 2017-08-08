Man suffers head injury after boating accident near Fiesta Islan - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man suffers head injury after boating accident near Fiesta Island

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 70-year-old man was face down in the water and unconscious Tuesday morning when lifeguards pulled him out of Mission Bay following an apparent boating accident, authorities said.

The man suffered a head injury a little before 8 a.m. and was face down in the water near Fiesta Island "for a few minutes,'' San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Jose Ysea said.

Lifeguards sped to the scene in a boat and pulled the man from the water, then helped stabilize him aboard the private boat involved in the accident, Ysea said. The man was unconscious but breathing when pulled from the water, and initial reports said he regain consciousness and was speaking with his rescuers a few minutes later.

The lifeguards took him to shore on Fiesta Island, where paramedics transported him to UCSD Medical Center, Ysea said. The extent of his injuries were not immediately known, and lifeguards were investigating how he was injured.

