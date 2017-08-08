Mexican officials turn over wanted Los Angeles murder suspect at - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mexican officials turn over wanted Los Angeles murder suspect at San Ysidro border

SAN YSIDRO (KUSI) — A man wanted for attempted murder in Los Angeles County was arrested at the San Ysidro border crossing during a weekend that also saw Border Patrol agents along California's southern border seize more than $3 million worth of drugs, authorities reported Tuesday.

Carlos Beltran, 33, was escorted to the San Ysidro Port of Entry by Mexican officials who turned him over to U.S. Border Patrol agents, said Angelica De Cima, a spokeswoman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The nature of his capture in Mexico was not disclosed.

Border Patrol agents verified that Beltran was wanted for attempted murder out of Los Angeles County on $1 million bail and turned him over to the U.S. Marshals Service, De Cima said.

Beltran's arrest was the most significant from a busy weekend at the California-Mexico border, where Border Patrol agents also arrested 16 other fugitives between Friday and Sunday, De Cima said. Those arrested were wanted on various charges, including aggravated assault and larceny, as well as parole violations.

In the same three-day period beginning Friday, agents also seized more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana, more than 470 pounds of methamphetamine, 72 pounds of cocaine and 11 pounds of heroin, De Cima said. The drugs had an estimated value of $3.3 million, she said.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

