Manhunt underway for two suspects in North Park home invasion

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A pair of thieves accosted a woman at her University Heights home Tuesday, assaulted her and stole medication from her before fleeing, authorities reported.

The victim made a 911 call shortly after 10 a.m. to report the home-invasion robbery in the 4100 block of Texas Street, according to San Diego police.

The woman told officers she had been outside her home when the robbers — a man and woman — confronted her, pushed her inside and attacked her, SDPD spokesman Billy Hernandez said. The nature of the assault was not immediately clear.

The thieves then stole some type of drug from a medicine cabinet and fled, Hernandez said.

Medics took the victim took to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

She described the robbers as a thin, roughly 6-foot black man in his 30s, wearing a black shirt and white tennis shoes, accompanied by a heavyset woman in her late 40s wearing a blue or maroon baggy hooded jacket and shorts.

