Assault suspect arrested in Logan Heights after hour-long standoff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An assault at a Logan Heights home left a woman injured Tuesday and prompted a roughly hour-long police standoff that ended when officers stormed inside and arrested the alleged assailant.

The victim made a 911 call shortly after 10:30 a.m. to report that she had been struck by a bat at the residence on South 33rd Street, near Gillette Street, according to San Diego police. Patrol personnel arrived to find the woman bleeding from the face, SDPD spokesman Officer Joshua Hodge said.

A short time later, the suspected attacker arrived and entered the home, ignoring officers' orders to surrender and making suicidal comments, Hodge said.

Police surrounded the home and repeatedly ordered the man to come outside and give himself up, to no avail. About 11:45 a.m., officers broke down the front door, rushed inside and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The man's name was not immediately available, and the extent of the victim's injuries was not released.

The nature of the relationship between the victim and suspect also was not immediately clear. 

