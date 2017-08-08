Assault suspect arrested in Logan Heights after hour-long standoff

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Police were searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a home invasion in North Park.More>>
An assault at a Logan Heights home left a woman injured Tuesday and prompted a roughly hour-long police standoff that ended when officers stormed inside and arrested the alleged assailant.More>>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board have finalized a wastewater discharge permit for the Point Loma Wastewater Treatment Plant.More>>
An off-duty lawman and a bystander suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds early Monday during an encounter with an unidentified assailant near Petco Park.More>>
Funding for the second phase of a project that would install LED lights along the Coronado Bridge is expected to move forward Tuesday.More>>
A man wanted for attempted murder in Los Angeles County was arrested at the San Ysidro border crossing during a weekend that also saw Border Patrol agents along California's southern border seize more than $3 million worth of drugs, authorities reported Tuesday.More>>
A 70-year-old man was face down in the water and unconscious Tuesday morning when lifeguards pulled him out of Mission Bay following an apparent boating accident, authorities said.More>>
A 51-year-old San Diego man killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Jamul this weekend was a county probation officer returning from work at a youth corrections camp in Alpine, authorities said.More>>
A boy who lost consciousness during a youth football practice last week died early Monday morning.More>>
A man stabbed his companion's ex-boyfriend in the back Tuesday in Normal Heights after a confrontation erupted while the suspect was serving the ex-boyfriend with a restraining order, police said.More>>
