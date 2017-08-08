San Carlos community offers funds to locate suspect(s) responsible for 23-year-old's death

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Members of a San Carlos community are stepping forward, offering to help identify and locate the suspect(s) responsible for the death of a 23-year-old San Carlos man.

Roy Heringer, the facilities manager for the St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, is offering $6,000 of his own money, plus funds from community members and church parishioners, to help find the suspect(s) responsible for Cyniace Vilsaint's death.

"This young man was a member of our church, a member of our youth group, and a participant in a number of activities involving the cleaning of the grounds, and for our rummage sales and other activities," Heringer said. "To hear that this even occurred so close to our church obligates us to be a participant in an effort to locate, identify and seek the successful prosecution of those involved."

Vilsaint was shot in front of his home in the 6600 block of Park Ridge Boulevard Friday night around 10:50 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Arriving officers learned Vilsaint had been shot multiple times and was driven by a family member to Kaiser Zion Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden.

There was no suspect information available.

Vilsaint lives with family in the area where the shooting occurred, Holden said.

According to his GoFundMe page, Vilsaint was brought to America 11 years ago from Haiti.

"For those of you who know the Vilsaints, it is no doubt they are the perfect representation of humility and the importance of family. Not only have they lost a son, brother, or friend, but they have lost their light in life," according to the page.

All money received is intended for funeral costs.