San Carlos community offers funds to locate suspect(s) responsible for 23-year-old's death

A 60-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday when an acquaintance doused her with pepper spray and beat her with a baseball bat at her mother's Logan Heights homeMore>>
Members of a San Carlos community are stepping forward, offering to help identify and locate the suspect(s) responsible for the death of a 23-year-old San Carlos man.More>>
Police were searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a home invasion in North Park.More>>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board have finalized a wastewater discharge permit for the Point Loma Wastewater Treatment Plant.More>>
An off-duty lawman and a bystander suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds early Monday during an encounter with an unidentified assailant near Petco Park.More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the Santee Sheriff's Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for burglary and credit card fraud.More>>
The San Diego Convention Center's Sails Pavilion Roof, a city landmark for nearly three decades, will be replaced with a brand new structure, it was announced Tuesday.More>>
A man wanted for attempted murder in Los Angeles County was arrested at the San Ysidro border crossing during a weekend that also saw Border Patrol agents along California's southern border seize more than $3 million worth of drugs, authorities reported Tuesday.More>>
A 70-year-old man was face down in the water and unconscious Tuesday morning when lifeguards pulled him out of Mission Bay following an apparent boating accident, authorities said.More>>
A 51-year-old San Diego man killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Jamul this weekend was a county probation officer returning from work at a youth corrections camp in Alpine, authorities said.More>>
