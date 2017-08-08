San Diego law enforcement searches for burglary, credit card fraud suspect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the Santee Sheriff's Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for burglary and credit card fraud.

On May 6, 2017, a few minutes after midnight, an unknown male suspect entered the CVS store located at 9730 Mission Gorge Road in Santee and purchased several items totaling more than $500. The suspect used a credit card that had just been stolen from a secured locker inside the 24 Hour Fitness located at 9906 Mission Gorge Road in Santee.

On June 10, 2017, between the hours of 11:10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., it is believed the same suspect forced open a secured locker inside the same 24 Hour Fitness and stole a victim’s wallet.

The suspect then went to the Walgreen’s located at 9305 Mission Gorge Road in Santee and used a credit card from the wallet to purchase a $500 gift card.

The suspect then attempted to use the same credit card at a nearby CVS store, but the credit card had been deactivated.

The suspect is described as a White male between 30 and 40-years-old with a medium build and dark hair. The suspect wears shorts, a t-shirt and tennis shoes or sandals.The suspect has been seen driving a dark colored sedan.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the Santee Sheriff's Station at (619) 956-4000 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information on how to send anonymous emails and mobile app tips can be found on our website www.sdcrimestoppers.org.