Pres. Trump warns of 'fire and fury' if North Korean threats continue against US

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — "Fire and fury like the world has never seen," a strong warning Tuesday from President Trump aimed at North Korea.

The president is responding to reports that the rogue nation has produced a nuclear warhead that can be attached to missiles.

The threats from North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, become more dangerous by the day.

U.S. Intelligence reports paint a nightmare scenario.

Analysts suspect, but have not confirmed that North Korea has a miniaturized nuclear warhead, potentially small enough to fit on a ballistic missile.

It's still not clear whether the warhead has been tested or could be used in an attack.

"We thought in the past we had some time to let diplomacy work and the economic sanctions work. That decision cycle has almost collapsed," Lt. Col. Rick Francona, retired CNN military analyst.

The Washington Post was first to report that North Korea has produced nuclear warheads that could be delivered to targets thousands of miles away, even in the U.S., by intercontinental ballistic missiles like those recently tested by the regime.

The top U.S. military commander in the Pacific said he has to assume the worst.

"I have to assume that he has it. We have to assume the capability is real. We know what his intentions are, and he's moving towards them," said Adm. Harry Harris, Commander of the U.S. Pacific Command.

Although North Korea has successfully test launched long range missiles capable of possibility hitting the United States one day, there are still many questions on whether those missiles with a warhead on top could survive the hit and pressure of re-entering the earth's atmosphere and hitting a target.

But the U.S. Military and Intelligence community is now planning as if it's for real and Kim Jong Un will continue to threaten an attack, a reality that led to this message from President Trump.

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening beyond a normal state. And as I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before," he said.

After the president's comments, North Korea threatened a strike on the U.S. territory of Guam.

The administration continues to believe that China is still in the best position to pressure North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program.

China voted in favor of the United Nation's new sanctions on North Korea over the weekend.