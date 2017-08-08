SANDAG executive director announces retirement after report clai - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SANDAG executive director announces retirement after report claims inaccuracies in revenue projections

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The executive director of SANDAG — Gary Gallegos — has decided to retire. 

This comes after a scathing report on his administrative team making seriously mistaken projections on the revenue generated by a failed Measure A. The report found that his team knew of the inaccurate projections, failed to come forward quickly, and failed to be transparent about the half cent sales tax projections.

Now he is retiring, claiming with the investigation concluded, his work is done.

"I apologize for not announcing the news sooner - I wanted to discuss the announcement with board leadership. I was able to do that today," Gallegos said.

Gallegos has overseen SANDAG for 16 years. His retirement will occur before the year ends. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.