SANDAG executive director announces retirement after report claims inaccuracies in revenue projections

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The executive director of SANDAG — Gary Gallegos — has decided to retire.

This comes after a scathing report on his administrative team making seriously mistaken projections on the revenue generated by a failed Measure A. The report found that his team knew of the inaccurate projections, failed to come forward quickly, and failed to be transparent about the half cent sales tax projections.

Now he is retiring, claiming with the investigation concluded, his work is done.

"I apologize for not announcing the news sooner - I wanted to discuss the announcement with board leadership. I was able to do that today," Gallegos said.

Gallegos has overseen SANDAG for 16 years. His retirement will occur before the year ends.