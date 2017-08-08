Inmate back in police custody after escaping Barrio Logan halfway house

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The board of the Port of San Diego has approved the next phase of a $10 million project to add artistic lighting to the San Diego Coronado Bay Bridge.
"Fire and fury like the world has never seen," a strong warning Tuesday from President Trump aimed at North Korea.
Researchers at UC San Diego have discovered an early warning sign for strep throat. The study published in "Nature Microbiology" puts forth new information that could lead to a possible vaccine for the infection.
Strep throat is caused by the streptococcus bacteria, which is highly contagious.
Doctor Victor Nizet joined KUSI with more.
The executive director of SANDAG — Gary Gallegos — has decided to retire.
A 60-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday when an acquaintance doused her with pepper spray and beat her with a baseball bat at her mother's Logan Heights home
An inmate who walked away from a Barrio Logan halfway house for low-risk prisoners last week was back in custody Tuesday following his arrest in New Mexico
San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the Santee Sheriff's Station are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for burglary and credit card fraud.
The San Diego Convention Center's Sails Pavilion Roof, a city landmark for nearly three decades, will be replaced with a brand new structure, it was announced Tuesday.
A man wanted for attempted murder in Los Angeles County was arrested at the San Ysidro border crossing during a weekend that also saw Border Patrol agents along California's southern border seize more than $3 million worth of drugs, authorities reported Tuesday.
A 70-year-old man was face down in the water and unconscious Tuesday morning when lifeguards pulled him out of Mission Bay following an apparent boating accident, authorities said.
