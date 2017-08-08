Inmate back in police custody after escaping Barrio Logan halfwa - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Inmate back in police custody after escaping Barrio Logan halfway house

Posted: Updated:
Quincy Crawford, 24 Quincy Crawford, 24

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An inmate who walked away from a Barrio Logan halfway house for low-risk prisoners last week was back in custody Tuesday following his arrest in New Mexico, authorities reported.

Deputy federal marshals took 24-year-old Quincy Crawford into custody without incident in Albuquerque about 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was booked into Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center pending transfer back to state prison, CDCR officials said.

Authorities launched a search for Crawford last Thursday afternoon, after staffers at a Male Community Reentry Program facility in the 2700 block of Boston Avenue in San Diego got a notification that an electronic tracker he was required to wear had been removed.

The GPS device was later found ditched in a parking lot in North Park.

Crawford -- who escaped while on an approved community outing to attend college courses -- was serving a six-year sentence for burglary and pimping. He was transferred to the re-entry facility in May, with his release scheduled for next spring.

The MCRP program, available for approved state prisoners with about a year left to serve in custody, links offenders to rehabilitative services, including education, mental health care, substance-abuse treatment, social support, employment counseling and family-reunification guidance, according to state corrections officials.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.