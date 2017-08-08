Inmate back in police custody after escaping Barrio Logan halfway house

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An inmate who walked away from a Barrio Logan halfway house for low-risk prisoners last week was back in custody Tuesday following his arrest in New Mexico, authorities reported.

Deputy federal marshals took 24-year-old Quincy Crawford into custody without incident in Albuquerque about 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was booked into Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center pending transfer back to state prison, CDCR officials said.

Authorities launched a search for Crawford last Thursday afternoon, after staffers at a Male Community Reentry Program facility in the 2700 block of Boston Avenue in San Diego got a notification that an electronic tracker he was required to wear had been removed.

The GPS device was later found ditched in a parking lot in North Park.

Crawford -- who escaped while on an approved community outing to attend college courses -- was serving a six-year sentence for burglary and pimping. He was transferred to the re-entry facility in May, with his release scheduled for next spring.

The MCRP program, available for approved state prisoners with about a year left to serve in custody, links offenders to rehabilitative services, including education, mental health care, substance-abuse treatment, social support, employment counseling and family-reunification guidance, according to state corrections officials.