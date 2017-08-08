US Coast Guard helicopter makes precautionary landing after flashing warning light

CORONADO (KUSI) — The pilots of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter made a safe precautionary landing Tuesday in an empty parking area alongside Fiddler's Cove after a warning light came on in the cockpit.

The personnel were on a routine flight about 1 p.m. when the indicator illuminated, prompting them to set the MH-60 Jayhawk down in the nearby lot off Silver Strand Boulevard in Coronado, USCG Petty Officer Robert Simpson said.

The federal maritime agency sent out maintenance personnel to perform tests on the aircraft and perform any necessary repairs.

A mechanic was aboard the helicopter along with the pilot and copilot on the interrupted flight, Simpson said.